Vaira (Zervins) Paegle, 76, of West Hartford and formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of Viesturs "George" Paegle, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.



Born in Riga, Latvia, daughter of the late Arvids and Alma (Udris) Zervins, she was raised in the United States and lived in South Windsor for 50 years moving to West Hartford two years ago. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University and a Master of Arts degree from University of New Hampshire in Middle Eastern history. Vaira served as Director of Program and Policy Development for the State of Connecticut DSS, Manager of Fraud and Recoveries, and Chief of Income Maintenance from 1968 to 1997.



In 1998, she returned to Latvia where she served as a member of Parliament from 1998 to 2002, 7th Saeima, Deputy Speaker, Chair of the Women's Caucus, and was a candidate for President of Latvia. From 2004 to 2006, she served the 8th Saeima as Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee, Deputy Foreign Minister, and Head of Delegation, Euro-Med Parliamentary Assembly. From 2006 to 2010 she served the 9th Saeima as Chair of the European Affairs Committee, Head of Delegation, NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Foreign Affairs Committee, and Defense, Interior and Anti-Corruption Committee.



During her activities in Latvia she was a board member of the Latvia Occupation Museum Foundation, founding member of the People's Party and the Association for Gender Equality, co-founder of Nordic Women's Academy in Sweden, and worked with Parliamentarians for Peace in the Middle East. In the United States, she was a Fellow for Democracy in Development at the Truman Center for National Policy in Washington, D.C., Board member of the South Windsor Cultural Arts, Kennelly for Governor volunteer coordinator, President of World Federation of Latvians, Vice President of American Latvians Association, and President of Latvian and Lithuanian Alliance of CT. She served as Chairman of the World Federation of Free Latvians and on the World Affairs Council. She was a member of the American Latvian Lutheran Church, Manchester. Her career was spent in support for women in politics, democracy building, political ethics, and anti-corruption practices.



Besides her husband Viesturs "George" Paegle, she leaves a daughter, Laila A. Slesers and her husband, Arnold, of Englewood, New Jersey.



Her family wishes to thank McLean Hospice for their wonderful care.



Private family services will be held with burial in Latvian Memorial Park, Tannersville, New York.



Contributions may be made to Foundation Vitolu Fonds for Scholarships in Latvia, (please write check to VG Paegle) c/o her family, 25 Cassandra Blvd. No. 108, West Hartford, CT 06107.



The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements.



