Valerie Ann Vitukinas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, May 9, 2020, our beloved Valerie Ann Vitukinas, 62, unexpectedly left this world to join the angels in heaven.

Valerie was born Dec. 16, 1957. She was born and lived a full life in Manchester. Valerie was a Resident Specialist at Park West Apartments for many years. She was proud to work with FoodShare and delivered lunches to the children throughout the complex. We are all blessed to have had Valerie touch our lives. Her kindred spirit, spirit of love, of kindness, of happiness for anyone who was lucky enough to know Valerie, will remain in our hearts and memories. She had a heart of gold and a love of life, which was touched by everyone around her. Her contagious laughter would brighten any gloomy day. If purple birds could fly, Valerie would be among them, soaring through the sky, bringing peace and love to everyone she knew and loved.

Valerie leaves behind so many lifelong friends and her loving family: Her mother and best friend, Barbara; her son, Collin, whom she thought of so dearly and loved him with all of her heart; and her dear brothers, Edward and Teddy, two men who gave her strength, love and a special bond. Valerie also leaves behind many lifelong friends and Jack, people that have brought love and laughter to her life.

To sign an online guestbook visit

www.holmeswatkins.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved