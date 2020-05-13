On Saturday, May 9, 2020, our beloved Valerie Ann Vitukinas, 62, unexpectedly left this world to join the angels in heaven.Valerie was born Dec. 16, 1957. She was born and lived a full life in Manchester. Valerie was a Resident Specialist at Park West Apartments for many years. She was proud to work with FoodShare and delivered lunches to the children throughout the complex. We are all blessed to have had Valerie touch our lives. Her kindred spirit, spirit of love, of kindness, of happiness for anyone who was lucky enough to know Valerie, will remain in our hearts and memories. She had a heart of gold and a love of life, which was touched by everyone around her. Her contagious laughter would brighten any gloomy day. If purple birds could fly, Valerie would be among them, soaring through the sky, bringing peace and love to everyone she knew and loved.Valerie leaves behind so many lifelong friends and her loving family: Her mother and best friend, Barbara; her son, Collin, whom she thought of so dearly and loved him with all of her heart; and her dear brothers, Edward and Teddy, two men who gave her strength, love and a special bond. Valerie also leaves behind many lifelong friends and Jack, people that have brought love and laughter to her life.To sign an online guestbook visit