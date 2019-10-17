Valerie C. Ward, 96, of Manchester, died on Oct. 9, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus in New Haven.



She was born on Jan. 5, 1923, a daughter of the late Julian and Mary (Kilimon) Zapadka. She was married on June 24, 1947, to the late Edward J. Ward. Val lived and raised her family in Manchester. She attended local primary school and was a graduate of Manchester High School. During World War II, she worked at Pratt & Whitney Propeller Department in East Hartford. She was a founding parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church and a member of the Mothers' Circle.



She is survived by son Edward and his wife, Zoe (Zariphes), of Stratford; and Christine Balchunas and her husband, Joseph, of Sebago, Maine; two granddaughters, Juliana Ward and husband, Jonathan Rusecki, and Betsy Balchunas and her fiancé, Nick Kenoyer; as well her grandson, Alexei Ward and his wife, Jennifer (So); and one great grandchild, Nicholas. As well as beloved sister of the late John Zapadka, Helen Tomm, Mary Zapadka and Stanley Zapadka.



Friends are invited to attend her funeral on Friday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m., meeting directly at St. Bartholomew Church, Manchester for a funeral mass. Interment will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Manchester. There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Valerie's name to American Macular Degeneration Foundation P.O. Box 515 Northampton, MA 01061-0515.



