Valerie McCullough Shipley, 91, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children Saturday, March 16, 2019.



She was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Julia (Mueller) Menser. Valerie was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. She resided in Hartford until 1956 when she moved to South Windsor to raise her family. She worked for many years as a purchasing manager in New York City until her retirement at age 65. In her retirement she enjoyed bowling, knitting, and sipping her white wine. She was a devoted mother and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. Valerie would spend her winters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and her summers at Greenwood Lake with her daughter Linda until later in life when she would stay with Linda fulltime. She adored her grandchildren and her family pets, especially Max.



She is survived by her three children, Gary McCullough of Vernon, Kevin McCullough of Vernon, and Linda McCullough of Warwick, New York; three grandchildren, Connor, Cathy, and Colleen; and three great-grandchildren, Derek and Claire Demko and Ella Paternoster. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gene Johnson and Janet Kelley.



Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Tuesday, March 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Kimberly Hall especially Viola for the care they provided to Valerie.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Valerie's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.



