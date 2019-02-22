Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valija Brin. View Sign

Valija Brin, age 81, passed away in her sleep Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her family. An unexpected illness took her life after a great 81 years.



She was born Tuesday, Jan. 11, 1938, in Rezekne, Latvija, to Katrina and Janis Uldriks and immigrated to the United States as a refugee of the Second World War. Before having children, she worked as a math teacher and afterward in the accounts department at Mass Mutual in Springfield. Val met her husband and father of her children, Jack Brin, during their studies at UMass. She had three sons to whom she dedicated most of her adult life. Ever caring and kind, she provided the perfect example of how to be a good person.



As a retiree, her daily routine included playing Scrabble and bridge on her tablet, reading mysteries, listening to classical music, and watching television. Val was also a big fan of impressionist art and action movies. Independent, and proud of it, she walked regularly and took care of herself to the end. Her happiest memories were of the many dinners and holidays spent in the company of her family.



She leaves behind her three children, Pete, Len, and Alex; their wives, Jenn, Amy, and Michele; her four grandchildren, Brittany, Zachary, Cecelia, and Victorija; her nephews, Omars, Varis, Eduards, and Markus; her niece, Daila, and their families; and her beloved cat, Shelby.



Donations in her name may be sent to Whiton Memorial Library, 100 North Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2019

