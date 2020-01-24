Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Ann Nick. View Sign Service Information Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic Route 1 51 Williams Ave. Mystic , CT 06355 (860)-536-2888 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic Route 1 51 Williams Ave. Mystic , CT 06355 View Map Mass of Christian Burial Smethport , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Verna Ann Nick, aged 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Mystic.



Verna was born on July 7, 1927, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Neal Vernon Troup and Grace Hoover Troup. She married Bernard Charles Nick on Nov. 26, 1949, and they had eight children. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Bernard, and her daughter, Beth Ann Craig. Verna grew up during the Great Depression. When she was three, her father died in an accident. His passing required Verna and her mother to live on her grandparent's small farm in Pennsylvania. Verna loved farm life because she was "free as a bird." While still young, Verna's mother found work in nearby Kane, and they moved to a cold-water flat there at a rent of $8 per month. Their new residence was a blessing. There, Verna met her second family, the Gunnersons. They were Swedish immigrants and Verna later wrote, "You must know about them, they were so much a part of my life!" Unofficially, Sweden became part of Verna's nationality. Verna's favorite subject in high school was art, which she pursued in the second half of her life. After her marriage to Bernard, they started a family in Indiana, moved back to Pennsylvania, then to New Jersey, and eventually to Stafford Springs where the family resided for many years. It was in Stafford that Verna began to paint in earnest, creating an art "studio" out of the downstairs bedroom. Verna favored landscapes and natural scenes and her painting of "The Five Cousins" looking onto the Connecticut River is much admired in the family.



Verna's primary profession, as she wryly stated, was "household engineer." She managed a home of eight children, her spouse, various pets, and many friends, with a sense of humor and steady grace. Verna acquired essential values from her mother and the Gunnersons which she practiced in her role as "household engineer." Hard work, faith, the ability to manage money, the importance of family and friends, and clean living were the principles which guided her through life. She especially enjoyed her gardens, reading, and the simple act of being together with family. But she was most proud of "raising my children to be caring people and good citizens."



Verna leaves behind her daughter, Susan (Tom) Zimecki of Edgewater Park, New Jersey; son-in-law John Craig of North Stonington; daughter Frances Graham of Stafford Springs; daughter Jill (Rick) Hower of Delanco, New Jersey; son Randy Nick of Broad Brook; son Matthew (Lucy) Nick of Stonington; son Brian (Pamela) Nick of Suffield; and son Joel (Cindy) Nick of Middlefield; she is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Danielle (Duane) Fennimore, Thaddeus (Julie) Zimecki, Ann Elizabeth (Joe) Tyler, Taylor Craig, Phillip Graham, Luis (Vanessa) Graham, Daniela Alzate–Molina, Eva Nick, Lukas Nick, Alexandra Nick, Elizabeth Nick; and six great-grandchildren.



"I thank you all for the love you have shown, but now it is time I travel on alone. So grieve for me a while if you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust. It is only for a while that we part, so bless the memories within your heart. And then, when you come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and a 'Welcome home.'"



Calling hours at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1, Mystic, will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Smethport, Pennsylvania.



Contributions in memory of Verna may be sent to .







Verna Ann Nick, aged 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Mystic.Verna was born on July 7, 1927, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, to Neal Vernon Troup and Grace Hoover Troup. She married Bernard Charles Nick on Nov. 26, 1949, and they had eight children. Verna was predeceased by her husband, Bernard, and her daughter, Beth Ann Craig. Verna grew up during the Great Depression. When she was three, her father died in an accident. His passing required Verna and her mother to live on her grandparent's small farm in Pennsylvania. Verna loved farm life because she was "free as a bird." While still young, Verna's mother found work in nearby Kane, and they moved to a cold-water flat there at a rent of $8 per month. Their new residence was a blessing. There, Verna met her second family, the Gunnersons. They were Swedish immigrants and Verna later wrote, "You must know about them, they were so much a part of my life!" Unofficially, Sweden became part of Verna's nationality. Verna's favorite subject in high school was art, which she pursued in the second half of her life. After her marriage to Bernard, they started a family in Indiana, moved back to Pennsylvania, then to New Jersey, and eventually to Stafford Springs where the family resided for many years. It was in Stafford that Verna began to paint in earnest, creating an art "studio" out of the downstairs bedroom. Verna favored landscapes and natural scenes and her painting of "The Five Cousins" looking onto the Connecticut River is much admired in the family.Verna's primary profession, as she wryly stated, was "household engineer." She managed a home of eight children, her spouse, various pets, and many friends, with a sense of humor and steady grace. Verna acquired essential values from her mother and the Gunnersons which she practiced in her role as "household engineer." Hard work, faith, the ability to manage money, the importance of family and friends, and clean living were the principles which guided her through life. She especially enjoyed her gardens, reading, and the simple act of being together with family. But she was most proud of "raising my children to be caring people and good citizens."Verna leaves behind her daughter, Susan (Tom) Zimecki of Edgewater Park, New Jersey; son-in-law John Craig of North Stonington; daughter Frances Graham of Stafford Springs; daughter Jill (Rick) Hower of Delanco, New Jersey; son Randy Nick of Broad Brook; son Matthew (Lucy) Nick of Stonington; son Brian (Pamela) Nick of Suffield; and son Joel (Cindy) Nick of Middlefield; she is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Danielle (Duane) Fennimore, Thaddeus (Julie) Zimecki, Ann Elizabeth (Joe) Tyler, Taylor Craig, Phillip Graham, Luis (Vanessa) Graham, Daniela Alzate–Molina, Eva Nick, Lukas Nick, Alexandra Nick, Elizabeth Nick; and six great-grandchildren."I thank you all for the love you have shown, but now it is time I travel on alone. So grieve for me a while if you must, then let your grief be comforted with trust. It is only for a while that we part, so bless the memories within your heart. And then, when you come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and a 'Welcome home.'"Calling hours at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1, Mystic, will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Smethport, Pennsylvania.Contributions in memory of Verna may be sent to . Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.