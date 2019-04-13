Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica "Ronnie" (Dedonis) Kasperzak. View Sign





Ronnie was born on Nov. 3, 1932, in Enfield, daughter to the late Alexander and Mary (Novak) Dedonis. She was employed with Travelers Insurance Company for many years. Ronnie enjoyed drawing pastel portraits and making crafts that she would enter into the 4-Town Fair. She loved to cook and try new recipes that she would discover online, and watch "Jeopardy' along with her furry companions, Misty and Sammy. Her greatest joy in life was being a devoted wife, and loving mother.



In addition to her beloved husband, Joseph Kasperzak, Sr. of Somers, Ronnie is survived by her three children, Joseph Kasperzak, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Enfield, Diane Kasperzak of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, and Dr. Stacey Kasperzak of Enfield; three grandchildren, Michael Chandler of Enfield, Emilia Siulinski and her husband, Rafal of Enfield, and Marcin Augustowski of Poland; a sister, Katherine Maris; a brother, Ben Peters and his wife, Dora; and many nieces and nephews. Ronnie was predeceased by her brothers, Adam, Alex, Charlie, and Anthony Dedonis; and her sisters, Minnie Ruggerio, Mary Carson, and Alice Mahelsky.



There will be no calling hours.



Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



There will be no calling hours.



www.Leetestevens.com



61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

