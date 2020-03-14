Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor A. Botteron. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Victor A. Botteron, 91, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020.He was born March 4, 1929, in Manchester, to Charles and Louise (Schaller) Botteron. Victor was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed sporting events, country and bluegrass music, and traveling, especially to Switzerland. Above all else, he valued spending time with his family. Victor was a strong, kind and selfless man. His humble spirit along with his warm and kind heart was felt by all he met. Victor was a Korean War veteran, having honorably served his country in the United States Army . He owned and operated B & B Masons for many years in South Windsor. He prided himself on his career. He truly loved his work. With his natural born leadership qualities he excelled at what he did.His greatest passion was the love he had for Joan, his wife of 65 beautiful years, and his children and grandchildren. Victor is survived by his wife,Joan; and children and their spouses, Daniel and Lisa Palmquist, Frank and Lori Gentile, Victor A. Botteron Jr. and Ann Marie Roberts; grandchildren, Daniel and Carolyn Palmquist, Elizabeth and Jordan Lewis, Joanna and Dan Newton, Jennifer Gentile, Kyle Botteron, Taylor Botteron, Olivia Botteron, Austin Botteron, Bailey Botteron, Courtney Botteron, and Daphne Botteron; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, David Botteron, Eugene and Pat Botteron, Jeanette and James Roach, Dorothy and Donald Fisher, Marie and Carl Shillo, Karen and Anthony Steullett; along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Christopher Gentile; brothers, Charles and Leon Botteron; and sister, Susan Kalucewicz.The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m, at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020

