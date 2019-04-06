Victor J. Cieszynski, 89, of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Jennie (Wichrowski) Cieszynski, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Born Oct. 13, 1929, in Suffield, son of the late Joseph and Rose (Kulas) Cieszynski. Victor was employed many years for Oil, Heat & Engineering in West Hartford as a steam fitter.
He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Caesar and her husband, Peter, of Newington, Karen Leonard of Windsor; two grandsons, Jeffrey M. Leonard of Madison, Steven J. Leonard of West Suffield; a great-granddaughter, Rowan Leonard; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 12 siblings.
His family will receive friends Monday, April 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel Church, 379 Broad St., Windsor. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410.
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019