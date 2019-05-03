Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria A. "Vicky" (Barkow) Altenhein. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Victoria A. "Vicky" (Barkow) Altenhein, 67, of Enfield loving wife of 46 years to Gary D. Altenhein, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with her family by her side.



Vicky was born March 16, 1952, in Tempe, Arizona, the daughter of the late Richard M. and Charlotte F. (Parrott) Barkow. Vicky had a successful career working as a licensed practical nurse. She retired from Kimberly Hall-South where she made lifelong friends with her nursing associates. Vicky was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ellington. She was a member of the Enfield Women's Club, former secretary of the Enfield Quilters Guild, and a very active member of the Enfield Senior Center. Vicky enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting. It gave her joy to give service and she donated hundreds of blankets to charities.



In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her two children, Janel M. Willis and her husband, Phillip, of Enfield and Aaron R. Altenhein of Simsbury; six grandchildren, Emma, Grace, Brier, Graham, Jordan, and John; two brothers, Greg Barkow of Waterloo, Iowa, and Ron Barkow of Davenport, Iowa; a sister, Debra Peterson of Sedgwick, Kansas; her mother-in-law, Emma Jean Altenhein of Cedar Falls, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Pam MacKay and Penne Nelson and her husband, Brian; a brother-in-law, Mark Floyd; and several nieces and nephews. Vicky was predeceased by sister-in-law, Patty Floyd; and a brother-in-law, Jim MacKay.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during calling hours Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2 Maple St., Ellington. A funeral service for Vicky will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in Vicky's name may be made to the or please perform an act of kindness.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.leetestevens.com







