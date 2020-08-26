Vincent C. Catania, 74, of Enfield, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, with family at his side.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1946, in Springfield to the late James and Mary (Scalia) Catania and resided in Enfield most of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of A.I. Prince Tech. Vocational H.S., Hartford. Vincent served our country honorably with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and was awarded the Army C.I.B. Combat Badge. He was employed for many years and retired from Twin Hills C.C. Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and was a barber. Vinny was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 50, Enfield, Gray's A.A. Club, a past member of the AMVETS, American Legion, V.F.W., James Rinaldi-Roy Fede Post and the Mount Carmel Society.
He is survived by a son, James of Stafford Springs; a daughter, Michelle of Enfield; grandson Zachary; and mother of his children, Mary Jane Raffia. He is also survived by a sister, Jean Tinto of Newington; a brother, Carmen Catania and wife, Honey, of Enfield; a brother, Joseph Catania of Ellington; a sister, Linda Bennici and husband, John, of Enfield; six nephews; five nieces; six great-nephews; and 11 great-nieces; as well as many other relatives, especially his cousin, Joseph Rinaldi; and friends that were always there for him, Eugene and Dawn Olden. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Austin Grady; brother-in-law, Richard Tinto; and recently a special cousin, Ronald Rinaldi.
Due to the health crisis pandemic, funeral services for Vincent will be private as well as interment with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the D.A.V.
(Disabled American Veterans
) P.O. Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131.
