1/
Vincent C. Catania
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent C. Catania, 74, of Enfield, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, with family at his side.

He was born on Jan. 9, 1946, in Springfield to the late James and Mary (Scalia) Catania and resided in Enfield most of his life. He was a 1962 graduate of A.I. Prince Tech. Vocational H.S., Hartford. Vincent served our country honorably with the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967 and was awarded the Army C.I.B. Combat Badge. He was employed for many years and retired from Twin Hills C.C. Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and was a barber. Vinny was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 50, Enfield, Gray's A.A. Club, a past member of the AMVETS, American Legion, V.F.W., James Rinaldi-Roy Fede Post and the Mount Carmel Society.

He is survived by a son, James of Stafford Springs; a daughter, Michelle of Enfield; grandson Zachary; and mother of his children, Mary Jane Raffia. He is also survived by a sister, Jean Tinto of Newington; a brother, Carmen Catania and wife, Honey, of Enfield; a brother, Joseph Catania of Ellington; a sister, Linda Bennici and husband, John, of Enfield; six nephews; five nieces; six great-nephews; and 11 great-nieces; as well as many other relatives, especially his cousin, Joseph Rinaldi; and friends that were always there for him, Eugene and Dawn Olden. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Austin Grady; brother-in-law, Richard Tinto; and recently a special cousin, Ronald Rinaldi.

Due to the health crisis pandemic, funeral services for Vincent will be private as well as interment with military honors in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the D.A.V. (Disabled American Veterans) P.O. Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131.

To leave an online condolence message for the family go to

www.brownememorialchapels.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved