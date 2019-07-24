Vincent Cassisi

Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Obituary
Sadly God took our Angel, Vincent Cassisi, July 22, 2019.

He left the love of his life, his beautiful wife Paula; and many, many special family and friends who will miss him dearly.

A private service and burial will be at the discretion of the family.

Donations may be made in Vincent's memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019
