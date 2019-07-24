Sadly God took our Angel, Vincent Cassisi, July 22, 2019.
He left the love of his life, his beautiful wife Paula; and many, many special family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A private service and burial will be at the discretion of the family.
Donations may be made in Vincent's memory to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019