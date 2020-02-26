Vincent E. Marella, 95, of Manchester, loving son, father grandfather and great-grandfather, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home with the comfort of family by his side.
He was born Jan. 25, 1925, and raised in Bridgeport, by his late parents Vito and Mary (Petit) Marella. Vincent was a veteran of World War II and honorably served in the Army Air Corps. He was a self-employed accountant for over 50 years.
He is sadly missed by his four children, Sandra Marella, Annette Hebert, Paul Marella with his wife, Janelle, and Matthew Marella. He is also missed by five granddaughters, Nicole, Alexandra, Madison, Chelsea, and Desiree; and nine great-grandchildren, Cohen, Colette, Link, Fray, Fox, Hopper, Gabriel, Adriana, and Damien. Vincent was a loving husband to his first wife, Terrina, and after her passing, to Jane, his second wife.
The family sends a very special, heartfelt thank you to the Comfort and Hospice care staff (angels) of the Visiting Nurse & Health Services-CT, and A Caring Hand for the compassionate care they gave to our father.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester. A prayer service for Vincent will follow at noon.
The family asks no flowers be sent. Instead please make a donation to Vincent's favorite not for profit the Salvation Army, 661 Main St., Manchester, CT 06040
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020