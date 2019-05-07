Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola (Carter) Couch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Viola (Carter) Couch, 93, of Concord, New Hampshire, formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Norman F. Couch (1984), passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019.



Born in Wethersfield, she was one of ten children born to Walter and Ethel (Schildge) Carter. She lived in Wethersfield until marrying Norm in 1946. They moved to Somers shortly after, then to Vernon in 1950 where they raised their three children and she lived for 60 years before moving to Concord in 2009. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Class of 1944. Viola worked at the former Fuller Brush Co. in Hartford prior to getting married. When Norm's business, the former Norm's Sheet Metal Shop in Vernon, needed help, she worked in the office in addition to keeping house and raising the kids. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon for close to 60 years, was active in the Church Women's Fellowship and Couples Club for many years, and was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ellington.



Vi enjoyed her family, traveling and camping with her husband with NCT, a masonic camping club, and was a founding member of Travelers Woods of New England Campground in Bernardston, Massachusetts. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. After Norm died, she traveled frequently with her daughter and enjoyed meeting new friends in New Hampshire. During her last three years of life, she was an active resident at Granite Ledges, an assisted living facility in Concord where she received the best of care and provided a lot of enjoyment and laughs to the staff.



She is survived by her children, Kenneth Couch of Pembroke, New Hampshire, and Janette "Ginger" Couch of Concord; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews around the country. She was predeceased by her son, Fred (2002); and brothers, Roswell "Ozzie" Carter, Clinton "Bill" Carter, and Walter Carter; sisters, Arlene Mortensen, Miriam Groskritz, Ethelyn Sands, and "Midge" Carter.



A memorial service will be celebrated Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Vernon. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Viola's memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or one near you, a veterans , or to Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway, Concord, NH 03301.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Viola (Carter) Couch, 93, of Concord, New Hampshire, formerly of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Norman F. Couch (1984), passed away peacefully Friday, April 19, 2019.Born in Wethersfield, she was one of ten children born to Walter and Ethel (Schildge) Carter. She lived in Wethersfield until marrying Norm in 1946. They moved to Somers shortly after, then to Vernon in 1950 where they raised their three children and she lived for 60 years before moving to Concord in 2009. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Class of 1944. Viola worked at the former Fuller Brush Co. in Hartford prior to getting married. When Norm's business, the former Norm's Sheet Metal Shop in Vernon, needed help, she worked in the office in addition to keeping house and raising the kids. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon for close to 60 years, was active in the Church Women's Fellowship and Couples Club for many years, and was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ellington.Vi enjoyed her family, traveling and camping with her husband with NCT, a masonic camping club, and was a founding member of Travelers Woods of New England Campground in Bernardston, Massachusetts. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. After Norm died, she traveled frequently with her daughter and enjoyed meeting new friends in New Hampshire. During her last three years of life, she was an active resident at Granite Ledges, an assisted living facility in Concord where she received the best of care and provided a lot of enjoyment and laughs to the staff.She is survived by her children, Kenneth Couch of Pembroke, New Hampshire, and Janette "Ginger" Couch of Concord; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews around the country. She was predeceased by her son, Fred (2002); and brothers, Roswell "Ozzie" Carter, Clinton "Bill" Carter, and Walter Carter; sisters, Arlene Mortensen, Miriam Groskritz, Ethelyn Sands, and "Midge" Carter.A memorial service will be celebrated Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Vernon. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Vernon.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Viola's memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489, or one near you, a veterans , or to Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway, Concord, NH 03301.For online condolences and guest book, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 7 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.