Viola D. (Gauthier) Gallant, 91, of Somers, peacefully passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield.



Daughter of the late Jacob and Rhea (Chagnon) Gauthier, she was born at home Dec. 4, 1927, in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Viola grew up in Springfield, where she graduated from Commerce High School with a degree in stenography. She was employed in the contracts division at Hamilton Standard for 27 years. Some of her favorite activities included reading, puzzling, dancing, beaching on Cape Cod, and especially wintering in Florida to visit family. She loved listening to country music, the Grand Ole Opry, and was an avid Red Sox fan.



Viola is survived by her children, Scott Gallant and his wife, Kathleen, of Birmingham, Alabama, Mark Gallant and his wife, Paula, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Brian Gallant and his wife, Candace, of Somers; her grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Keith, and Kelsey; and a sister, Rhea Leonard of Illinois. She was predeceased by her brothers, Conrad, Lionel, and Henri; and also her longtime friend and companion, Frederick Bradley.



A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Viola's life will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's memory may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville, CT 06072.



