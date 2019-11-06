Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet F. Cheesman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Violet F. Cheesman, 106, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, at Manchester Manor, where she had recently resided.



Born in Manchester, she attended Manchester schools and was employed at Aetna and Travelers insurance companies in Hartford for a number of years. She was a longtime member of Manchester Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir and was quite active. She loved and took great pride in her family, and was a strong supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, following their activities with much interest.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, George I. Cheesman, and is survived by son Arthur of Canton, Georgia and his wife Jacquelyn; daughter Janet Gourley of Brownfield, Maine and her husband Steven; son Ronald and his wife Linda of Ellington; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Manchester Manor for their care and support of Mother for the last year and a half and for Laraine Kennedy, who was a dear friend and caregiver prior to that period, for several years at home.



On Friday, Nov. 8, her family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 218 Main St., Manchester. Interment will immediately follow the service at East Cemetery in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit







Violet F. Cheesman, 106, a lifelong resident of Manchester, passed away Nov. 3, 2019, at Manchester Manor, where she had recently resided.Born in Manchester, she attended Manchester schools and was employed at Aetna and Travelers insurance companies in Hartford for a number of years. She was a longtime member of Manchester Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir and was quite active. She loved and took great pride in her family, and was a strong supporter of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, following their activities with much interest.She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, George I. Cheesman, and is survived by son Arthur of Canton, Georgia and his wife Jacquelyn; daughter Janet Gourley of Brownfield, Maine and her husband Steven; son Ronald and his wife Linda of Ellington; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Manchester Manor for their care and support of Mother for the last year and a half and for Laraine Kennedy, who was a dear friend and caregiver prior to that period, for several years at home.On Friday, Nov. 8, her family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 218 Main St., Manchester. Interment will immediately follow the service at East Cemetery in Manchester.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Nazarene in Manchester.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close