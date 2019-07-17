Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary





Violet M. Motola, 91, of Manchester, widow of Emanuel Motola is now off "fluffing the clouds" (as she would say) having passed Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Vernon Manor.Born in New Britain, May 8, 1928, to Eugene and Onorina (Varbella) Mangone, she graduated with an associate degree from the Morse School of Business. She worked for the State of Connecticut Tax Department as a supervisor for Accounts Receivable. Only in the words of a true tax collector, Violet would often state "Stop complaining about paying taxes, if you're not paying taxes you aren't making money." Violet continued her love of sharing her knowledge of finances while volunteering her time at the Manchester Senior Center doing taxes for VITA until she was 86. Violet's other passion was watching the UConn women's basketball team. No one dared to call during game time.Violet will be missed by her surviving sons, Brian R. Motola and his wife, Penny, of Vernon and Craig A. Motola and his wife, Marcella, of Willington; her grandchildren, Adam, Kyle, Shannon, Shawna, and Anthony; her sister, Esther Eddy of Newington; and several nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery New Britain. Family and Friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dress for Success Hartford, 280 Trumbull St., Hartford, CT 06103, or visit www.dressforsuccess.org For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from July 17 to July 21, 2019

