Violet M. Perrotta, 88, of Vernon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 8, 2020.She was born in Hartford to the late Phillip and Marie (Cormier) Pellerin. She was the loving wife of 58 years to the late William Perrotta. Bill and Violet raised their four daughters in South Windsor and together created a successful electrical contracting business known as William's Electric. She had a love of music at an early age. She was a gifted piano player and especially enjoyed listening to her brother, Donald, sing country music. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.She is survived by her daughters, Diane Renaud of South Windsor, Linda "Sue" Foster and her husband, Scott of Enfield; Cindy Wiesner and her husband, Jeff of Enfield, and Kim Wilson and her husband, Mark of Broad Brook; her grandchildren, Kristan, William, Scott Jr., Sean, Rebecca, Kara, and Daniel; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald Pellerin. Besides her parents and her husband, William, she was predeceased by her siblings, Herve Pellerin, Normand Pellerin, Edgar Pellerin, Doris Cascone, Rita Lynch, and Anita Saczyk.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit