Virginia (Ginny) A. Carter, aged 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Vernon Green Nursing Home in Vernon, Vermont.



Ginny was born on Oct. 28, 1941 in New Haven to William and Eunice Hadley. She was a graduate of Green Mountain College in Vermont.



With her husband, Dick, she lived and worked for many years in Vernon, Connecticut. She worked for the Town of Vernon Public Works Department as a dispatcher, a position which she loved. She delighted in answering the phone and cheerfully announcing herself as "Dispatcher Carter." Prior to that, she owned and operated several 7-Eleven stores in the area.



When she and Dick retired and relocated to West Dummerston, Vermont, Ginny was a consistent volunteer at the community center and loved their many fundraisers and activities. She was a member of the Evening Star Grange in Dummerston. She also enjoyed tending her garden and flowers around her house and chatting with all her friends and neighbors at the post office next door. Ginny and Dick Carter were avid campers and travelers, once traveling cross country pulling their travel trailer, with their loyal dog, Shelby, along for the ride.



She leaves her three children, Allan Nelson and his wife, Dianne, of Somers; Jennifer Dion and her husband, Charles, of Townshend, Vermont; and David Nelson and his wife, Kassandra, of Bolton. She also leaves her four stepchildren, Deborah O'Sullivan, Carol Royce, Judith Grindal, and Robert Carter. Additionally, she leaves daughter in law, Anne Smith Nelson, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren: Katherine Abrego (Nelson), Brian Smith-Nelson, Richard Nelson, Stephanie Albert (Nelson), Amanda Nelson, Colby Dion, Marena Dion, Sebastian Abrego, Benjamin Nelson, and Lylliana Albert.



Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dick" Carter, her brother, Allan Hadley, and her parents.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral service will be private with burial in Middlebury, Vermont.



Memorial contributions in Virginia Carter's name may be made to The West Dummerston Volunteer Fire Department, West Street, West Dummerston, VT 05357.









