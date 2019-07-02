Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia (Grabelski) Assard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia (Grabelski) Assard, 83, longtime resident of Bolton and Vero Beach, Florida, died peacefully at Hartford Hospital Monday, June 24, 2019.



Virginia was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children: daughter Evalyn and son-in-law Dennis; daughter Annemarie and her significant other, Aamir; son Daniel; and son Donald and daughter-in-law Janet. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jenné and her husband, Corey, Daniel, Alyssa and her husband, Justin, and Katie. Virginia is also survived by her great-granddaughters, Julia and Mackenzi.



She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Sophie; her former husband, David; her sister, Lois; and her grandson, Billy.



Virginia's fun-loving personality was infectious to all who knew her.



In addition to her many cherished relationships in Connecticut, she also treasured her extended family and friends at her second home in Fairlane Harbor, Vero Beach.



An intimate gathering for close friends and family will be held Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Saint Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton. Burial will follow immediately after Mass. The church will open at 10 a.m. to welcome guests.



Donations may be made to the , Bolton Volunteer Fire Department, or St. Maurice Church "Care and Share."



Memorial flowers may be sent to St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton, Friday, July 5, and dropped off at the Parish Office.







