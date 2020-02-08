Virginia "Ginny" B. Hinckley, 80, of Suffield left this life on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, to join the Lord in his heavenly kingdom.
She leaves behind her husband, John of more than 61 years. She is a devoted mother to her four children and their families. She leaves behind her son, John, and his wife, Jen, of Enfield, her son, Phillip, and his wife, Franca of Brooklyn, her daughter, Judy (her loyal confidant and caregiver) and her husband, Steven, of Suffield, and her son, Robby, for whom she spent a lifetime caring for his special needs. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. She will join her son, Joel, and granddaughter, Laura, in eternal life.
Ginny had a remarkable career, having been employed more than 30 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston where she supervised overnight check processing. She attended the Trinity United Methodist Church in Windsor.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home have care of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020