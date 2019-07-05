Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia L. Bousfield. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia L. Bousfield, 93, passed away July 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Virginia was born Oct. 30, 1925, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Arthur P. and Lila F. (Thurber) Hauser. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Bousfield, who passed July 8, 1996, and her special companion of many years, Earl Cox. She worked in insurance at The Hartford, Phoenix Mutual, and Connecticut Mutual as well as Safeco as a claim adjuster. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at WFSB Hotline and the South Windsor Evergreen Police substation. She enjoyed sewing, music, knitting, gardening, Scrabble, and Words with Friends. An accomplished pianist, she passed her love of music and many of her other talents to her family.



Virginia is survived by her four children, John and Bette Bousfield of Richmond, Virginia, James and Irmgard Bousfield of Bolton, Jeffrey and Diane Bousfield of Andover, and Janice Bousfield; along with her stepchildren, Lisa Hatfield, Sharon Kelty, and Andrew Cox: 14 grandchildren, Heidi Geraci, Timothy Bourdon, Wendi Bousfield, Lindsey Bousfield, Scott Bousfield, Carissa Potterton, Alicia Landry, Eric Bousfield, Al Curtis, Kristen Curtis, Shannon Hatfield, Jake Hatfield, Addison Cox, James Cox; and 16 great-grandchildren (plus more on the way).



Services will be held Sunday, July 7, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a prayer service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation, please make it to either the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, The , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill CT 06067, or Alzheimer's Disease Research, , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.



For online condolences, please visit







Virginia L. Bousfield, 93, passed away July 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with her loving family by her side.Virginia was born Oct. 30, 1925, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Arthur P. and Lila F. (Thurber) Hauser. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Bousfield, who passed July 8, 1996, and her special companion of many years, Earl Cox. She worked in insurance at The Hartford, Phoenix Mutual, and Connecticut Mutual as well as Safeco as a claim adjuster. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at WFSB Hotline and the South Windsor Evergreen Police substation. She enjoyed sewing, music, knitting, gardening, Scrabble, and Words with Friends. An accomplished pianist, she passed her love of music and many of her other talents to her family.Virginia is survived by her four children, John and Bette Bousfield of Richmond, Virginia, James and Irmgard Bousfield of Bolton, Jeffrey and Diane Bousfield of Andover, and Janice Bousfield; along with her stepchildren, Lisa Hatfield, Sharon Kelty, and Andrew Cox: 14 grandchildren, Heidi Geraci, Timothy Bourdon, Wendi Bousfield, Lindsey Bousfield, Scott Bousfield, Carissa Potterton, Alicia Landry, Eric Bousfield, Al Curtis, Kristen Curtis, Shannon Hatfield, Jake Hatfield, Addison Cox, James Cox; and 16 great-grandchildren (plus more on the way).Services will be held Sunday, July 7, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a prayer service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation, please make it to either the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, The , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill CT 06067, or Alzheimer's Disease Research, , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in Journal Inquirer from July 5 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.