|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia L. Bousfield.
|
|
|
|
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
Virginia L. Bousfield, 93, passed away July 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Virginia was born Oct. 30, 1925, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Arthur P. and Lila F. (Thurber) Hauser. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, John Bousfield, who passed July 8, 1996, and her special companion of many years, Earl Cox. She worked in insurance at The Hartford, Phoenix Mutual, and Connecticut Mutual as well as Safeco as a claim adjuster. After retirement, she volunteered for many years at WFSB Hotline and the South Windsor Evergreen Police substation. She enjoyed sewing, music, knitting, gardening, Scrabble, and Words with Friends. An accomplished pianist, she passed her love of music and many of her other talents to her family.
Virginia is survived by her four children, John and Bette Bousfield of Richmond, Virginia, James and Irmgard Bousfield of Bolton, Jeffrey and Diane Bousfield of Andover, and Janice Bousfield; along with her stepchildren, Lisa Hatfield, Sharon Kelty, and Andrew Cox: 14 grandchildren, Heidi Geraci, Timothy Bourdon, Wendi Bousfield, Lindsey Bousfield, Scott Bousfield, Carissa Potterton, Alicia Landry, Eric Bousfield, Al Curtis, Kristen Curtis, Shannon Hatfield, Jake Hatfield, Addison Cox, James Cox; and 16 great-grandchildren (plus more on the way).
Services will be held Sunday, July 7, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a prayer service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Burial will be private in East Cemetery, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation, please make it to either the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, The , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill CT 06067, or Alzheimer's Disease Research, , 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 5 to July 9, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|