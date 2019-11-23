Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Funeral service 11:30 AM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia M. Hoyle, 92, of Suffield passed over gently on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.



Born April 17, 1927, in Quincy, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Wesley Harold Critchett and Mary Agnes (Wetzel), she had lived in Suffield for the past 30 years. Before retiring she worked for Kelly Fradet in Enfield. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at Johnson Memorial and was an avid reader, but most of all she loved spending time with family, especially with her grandson, Morgan.



She is survived by a daughter, Suzanne M. Hoyle of Shutesbury, Massachusetts; a son, Thomas E. Hoyle, III and his wife, Nicole of Daytona Beach, Florida; her grandson, Morgan Hoyle-Combs; three step grandchildren, Tavi Geoffroy and her husband, Ray, Ethan Hoyle, and Adeline Gilkey; her niece Lucile Loiseau; grandnieces and nephews, Ruth Loiseau, Jennifer Loiseau and her fiance, T.J., April Loiseau, Edward Loiseau and his wife, Donna, Todd Loiseau and his wife, Jean; great-grandnieces and nephews, Christopher, Alexandra, and Rachael Bromson, Alex Loiseau, Max, Isabella, and Ava Boccasile; and two step-great-grandchildren, Rose and Iris Geoffroy. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas E. Hoyle, Jr.; a sister, Ruth Daley; a cousin, Ruth McGregor. She is also survived by Ruth McGregor's children, Bonnie Mulahy and her husband, Tom, Lynne Papuga and her husband, Henry, Scott McGregor, Roger McGregor and his partner, Laurel; and former daughter-in-law, Chris Wings; and former son-in-law, George Combs.



Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield.



A celebration of life will be held early next year.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or to , 825 Brook St - I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to Suffield Mini Bus, 145 Bridge St., Suffield, CT 06078.



