Virginia Marie (Klocke) Chameroy, 89, wife or the late Alfred J. Chameroy, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born June 20, 1930, to the late Helen and George Klocke. She graduated from Ashland High School in Ashland, Massachusetts. Virginia worked at Travelers Ins. Co., and retired after 15 years. She was a communicant of St. Isaac Jogues Church.
Virginia is survived by her children, Richard Chameroy of Windam, Kevin Chameroy of East Hartford, Karen Rago of East Hartford; five grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen Klocke of Massachusetts; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Bruce Chameroy.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020