Vita "Frieda" Fontanella, 96, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Alfred A. Fontanella, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Giovanni and Dorotea (Maciante) Pisciotta. Frieda is survived by her loving daughters, Allana Lewandoski and her husband, Donald, and Jane Hillebrecht and her husband, Donald "Moose," all of Stafford Springs. "Mama" is also survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer Mangold and Matt Deveau of Stafford Springs, Courtney Hillebrecht and her husband, Carrick Detweiler, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Charles Lewandoski and his wife, Jessica, of Mooresville, North Carolina. She is also survived by the loves of her life, her great-grandchildren, Jillian and Carl Mangold, and Nola and Willa Detweiler. Frieda also leaves her Pisciotta nephews, affectionately referred to as "My Boys" and their wives, John and Linda, Dick and Ginny, Wayne and Jean, and Ronnie and Pat, all of Stafford Springs. She is also survived by her nephew, John Pisciotta and his wife, Tina, of Long Island, New York; and her loving Fontanella nieces and nephews who are all so very special to her.



Frieda's greatest contribution to this world was her unconditional love and the personal sacrifices she made to care for her own children and grandchildren, as well as her extended family. Her family will be forever grateful for the loving care she was given by Joana Obeng and Zona Marshall.



She was predeceased by her siblings, Frank, Joseph, and Theresa Pisciotta; and her nieces and nephew, Carol, Joe, and Dorothea.



Her funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 30, with a procession forming by 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



