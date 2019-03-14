Vivian F. Tessier, 89, passed away peacefully at home March 5, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Vivian was born June 3, 1929, in Richford, Vermont. She was married to Laurence I. Tessier for 43 years before his passing and they had four children.
She leaves behind her daughter, Mary and her husband, George Haesaert, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; her sons, Steven J. Tessier of North Fort Myers, Florida, Gregory L. Tessier of Wasilla, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Kathy Tessier of Wethersfield; and her predeceased son, Laurence F. Tessier. She also leaves behind her eight amazing grandchildren that she was so proud of; and 12 beautiful great-grandchildren. Vivian was adored by her many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Vivian was a selfless woman who enjoyed taking care of others, especially children, traveling, reading, and gardening.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels.
For online expressions of sympathy please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019