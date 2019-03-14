Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian F. Tessier. View Sign





Vivian was born June 3, 1929, in Richford, Vermont. She was married to Laurence I. Tessier for 43 years before his passing and they had four children.



She leaves behind her daughter, Mary and her husband, George Haesaert, of Chicopee, Massachusetts; her sons, Steven J. Tessier of North Fort Myers, Florida, Gregory L. Tessier of Wasilla, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Kathy Tessier of Wethersfield; and her predeceased son, Laurence F. Tessier. She also leaves behind her eight amazing grandchildren that she was so proud of; and 12 beautiful great-grandchildren. Vivian was adored by her many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.



Vivian was a selfless woman who enjoyed taking care of others, especially children, traveling, reading, and gardening.



Funeral services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels.



