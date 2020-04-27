Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wallace "Wally" Kosilla. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With great sadness, the family of Wallace "Wally" Kosilla, 82, of Windsor announce his passing on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Windsor. Our tough Marine lost a fight with COVID-19 as he also battled Alzheimer's.



Born in Montrose, New York, Wally grew up along his beloved Hudson River causing mischief with siblings and buddies. He met his future wife, Kathryn, in the 7th grade at a school band concert. They remained bonded in friendship and love ever since. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked in the wire manufacturing industry for over 50 years. The family moved from Buchanan, New York, to Windsor in 1971, as Wally began work at Montgomery Co. in Windsor Locks. After the company moved, he became a founder/co-owner of Classic Wire Co. until retirement. Wally found great joy in time spent with family, making his grandkids laugh, tending his garden, feeding wild birds, throwing horseshoes at the annual family picnic and showing off his beloved English Bulldogs. He loved singing favorite oldies, hymns, and bluegrass while telling tales about his childhood and the Marines. He was a lifelong Yankees and Giants fan. He found peace and solace in the woods and around nature.



Wally is lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn (Mrozak) Kosilla; his children, Karen, Michael and wife, Annemarie, Steven and wife, Kerri, and Kelly Garcia; 10 grandchildren, Daniel, Brian, Evan, Bridget, Avery, Audrey, Olivia, Haley, Quentin, and Payton; two brothers, Frank and wife, Rose, Gerald and wife, Kathleen; sister, Jeannine Goodale and husband, David; brother-in-law, Tom Cummins; and many very special nieces and nephews. Wally is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosalie (Bleakley); his brother, Ronald "Bubi;" and sister, Paula Cummins.



The family thanks the staff and caregivers at Kimberly Hall North for caring for Wally and supporting the family. We are also grateful for the friendship and support of our Stone Road neighbors.



Funeral services are private. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guestbook, visit



