Walter E. Lee, Sr., 90, longtime resident of Manchester and formerly of Vernon and Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020. Walt was born in Hartford on Jan. 4, 1930 son of the late Walter Raymond and Rita (Thompson) Lee.



He was a graduate of Bulkeley High School , Class of 1950. Walt served his country proudly in the United States Army in postwar Germany and the Korean War. Walt was the husband of the late Ann Marie "Cookie" (Marandino) Lee for over 46 years until she passed on Dec. 7, 2017. He worked as an electrician, retiring from Wells Fargo.



Walter is survived by his children and their families; Sharon (Lee) Cheeseman of Florida, Joseph Lee and his wife, Leila and their children, Kayla and Jesse , all of Tolland; Walter Lee Jr. and his wife, Keely, and their children, Katie and Fallon, all of Ellington; and Willow Ann (Lee) Tervo and her husband, Brian, and their children, Allison and Primrose, all of Newburyport, Masschusettts; two brothers, Raymond and Robert Lee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with his beloved wife, Ann, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, George, Roy, Evelyn and Marilyn.



Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, a celebration of Walt's life will be held at a later date. Burial with Ann will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for more information and condolences online please visit



