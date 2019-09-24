Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter F. Vaillancourt. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter F. Vaillancourt, 81, longtime resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Pomona, New Jersey.



He was born and raised in Taunton, Massachusetts, the son of the late Walter and Agnes (Hayes) Vaillancourt. Walter was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after dedicating six years to serving our country, spending four of those years on the USS Wasp. He made his home and raised his children in Enfield after marrying the love of his life, Irene (LeBrun) Vaillancourt in 1961. Walter worked in the manufacturing industry with local companies. He was an officer with the Enfield Fish and Game for several years, and enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family as he was a great family man in every sense of the word.



In addition to his beloved wife, Irene, he is survived by four children, Mark Vaillancourt and his partner, Christine Kelly, of Tolland, Timothy Vaillancourt and his wife, Carol, of Colchester, Christopher Vaillancourt of Enfield, and Kristen Florian and her husband, Jeff, of Enfield; a sister, Nora Kierys of Florida; five grandchildren, Olivia and Julianna Florian, and Leah, Victoria, and Luke Vaillancourt; and a great-granddaughter, Veronica Carballo. Walter was predeceased by a brother, David Vaillancourt; and a sister, Alice Dion.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be held privately.



Donations in memory of Walter may be made to the organization of your choice.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019

