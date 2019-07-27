Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Moskwa. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Service 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Robert Bellarmine Church 52 South Elm St Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Zaborow, Poland, on April 3, 1926, the youngest of nine children of the late Jakob and Maria (Maslak) Moskwa. He was a talented tailor and musician and played the organ in the church choir. Walter immigrated to the United States in 1962 to make a better life for his family. He was an extremely hardworking man who dedicated his life to providing a good home and future for his children. Walter had a long career at Dexter Manufacturing in Windsor Locks. Outside of work he enjoyed gardening and was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.



In addition to his loving wife Maria, Walter is survived by his son, Joseph Moskwa and his wife, Rita of Windsor Locks; his daughter-in-law Ellen Moskwa; his grandchildren, Alicia and her husband, Ted Perrault, Peter Moskwa and his wife, Jennifer, Christopher Moskwa and his wife, Alexandria, Nicholas Moskwa and his wife, Stephanie, and Angela and her husband, Walter Malec; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eight siblings; and his son, Charles Anthony Moskwa.



Walter's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A procession will gather on Tuesday, July 30, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary cemetery.



Donations in Walter's memory may be made to St Jude.



