Walter Moskwa (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT
06096
(860)-623-3498
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
52 South Elm St
Windsor Locks, CT
View Map
Obituary
Walter Moskwa, 93, beloved husband of 69 years to Maria (Ruszala) Moskwa, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He was born in Zaborow, Poland, on April 3, 1926, the youngest of nine children of the late Jakob and Maria (Maslak) Moskwa. He was a talented tailor and musician and played the organ in the church choir. Walter immigrated to the United States in 1962 to make a better life for his family. He was an extremely hardworking man who dedicated his life to providing a good home and future for his children. Walter had a long career at Dexter Manufacturing in Windsor Locks. Outside of work he enjoyed gardening and was a communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

In addition to his loving wife Maria, Walter is survived by his son, Joseph Moskwa and his wife, Rita of Windsor Locks; his daughter-in-law Ellen Moskwa; his grandchildren, Alicia and her husband, Ted Perrault, Peter Moskwa and his wife, Jennifer, Christopher Moskwa and his wife, Alexandria, Nicholas Moskwa and his wife, Stephanie, and Angela and her husband, Walter Malec; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eight siblings; and his son, Charles Anthony Moskwa.

Walter's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.

A procession will gather on Tuesday, July 30, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary cemetery.

Donations in Walter's memory may be made to St Jude.

Published in Journal Inquirer from July 27 to July 31, 2019
