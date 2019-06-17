Walter R. Martel, 72, of Manchester, beloved husband of Charlene M. (Kowalchuk) Martel, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Ulric and Agnes (Beaudet) Martel and had lived in Manchester for many years. Walter served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked as a welder for Pratt & Whitney for 45 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 102 and the Rockville Fish & Game Club.
Besides his wife, Walter leaves behind his daughters, Nancy A. Rodgers and her husband, Joseph, of Manchester, and Karen A. Karaja and her husband, Ermir, of Ellington; his grandchildren, Joseph W. Rodgers, Lindsey A. Rodgers, Hailey A. Rodgers, Thomas J. Rodgers, Nicholas Karaja, and Alexander Karaja; his brother, Maurice Martel of Plainville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Paul Martel, Major Leo Martel, Louis Martel, and Roger H. Martel; and his sister, Madeile Martel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church (St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish), 80 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish-St. Bridget School, 74 Main St. Manchester, CT 06042.
