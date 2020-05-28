Walter Wylot, 80, of Enfield, beloved husband of Linda (Chandler) Wylot, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020.Son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Hook) Wylot, he was born in Hartford on April 9, 1940. Walter owned and operated a package store for many years until his retirement. He was a longtime resident of Enfield, serving as president of Thompsonville Little League and chairman of the Holy Cross Polish National Church. Walter coached both Little League and midget football, and also enjoyed golfing, boating, and water-skiing with his children. Those who knew him enjoyed his company, and he was rarely seen without his beloved dog, Sandy. He was also known for his unique sense of humor.In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Walter is survived by his children, Rick Wylot and his significant other, Diane Moran, of West Suffield, Randy Wylot and his wife, Allison, of San Diego, California, Sandy Brown and her husband, Jim, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Krissy Wylot and her significant other, Edward Julian, of Stafford; his grandchildren, Jamie McCarthy and her husband, Chris, Nick Wylot, Heather Calligandes and her husband, John, and Katie Brown and her significant other, Dave Robicand, Kevin Wylot, and Shannon Wylot; his great-grandchildren, Mady, Hailey, and Luke; his sisters, Natalie O'Lenick, Elizabeth Koons and her husband, Robert; and his brother, Stanley Wylot Jr. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edwin, Charlie, Thomas, and Billy Wylot; and his sister, Patricia Rogalski.Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private. Burial will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate his life.For online condolences, please visit