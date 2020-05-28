Walter Wylot
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Wylot, 80, of Enfield, beloved husband of Linda (Chandler) Wylot, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Son of the late Stanley and Sophie (Hook) Wylot, he was born in Hartford on April 9, 1940. Walter owned and operated a package store for many years until his retirement. He was a longtime resident of Enfield, serving as president of Thompsonville Little League and chairman of the Holy Cross Polish National Church. Walter coached both Little League and midget football, and also enjoyed golfing, boating, and water-skiing with his children. Those who knew him enjoyed his company, and he was rarely seen without his beloved dog, Sandy. He was also known for his unique sense of humor.

In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Walter is survived by his children, Rick Wylot and his significant other, Diane Moran, of West Suffield, Randy Wylot and his wife, Allison, of San Diego, California, Sandy Brown and her husband, Jim, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Krissy Wylot and her significant other, Edward Julian, of Stafford; his grandchildren, Jamie McCarthy and her husband, Chris, Nick Wylot, Heather Calligandes and her husband, John, and Katie Brown and her significant other, Dave Robicand, Kevin Wylot, and Shannon Wylot; his great-grandchildren, Mady, Hailey, and Luke; his sisters, Natalie O'Lenick, Elizabeth Koons and her husband, Robert; and his brother, Stanley Wylot Jr. He was predeceased by his brothers, Edwin, Charlie, Thomas, and Billy Wylot; and his sister, Patricia Rogalski.

Due to the current health circumstances, services will be private. Burial will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate his life.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 28 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved