Wanda G. Russo
Wanda G. Russo, 90, of Manchester, passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, at Westside Care Center, Manchester.

Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Arnold and Maria (Giorgetti) Pagani and was a lifelong resident of Manchester. Wanda loved to cook and spent much of her life in food service. She was an avid fan of "Jeopardy!" and liked her trips to the Casino. She had a deep love and devotion to her family.

She is survived by her children, Anthony Russo and his wife, June, of Coventry, Charles Russo and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, and Gina Morlock and her husband, James, of Manchester; her grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Lillian, Megan, and Elizabeth; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Benny Sr. and his wife, Mary, Nino and his wife, Sandra, and lastly Clara and her husband, Henry; and her beloved nephew, Benny Jr.

Funeral service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
