Wanda (Witkowski) Vogt
Wanda (Witkowski) Vogt, age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Fox Hill Nursing Home in Vernon where she had been residing.

Wanda was very proud of her Polish heritage. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Vogt whom she spent many happy years with, especially boating and fishing on the Long Island Sound; she was also predeceased by her parents, Wojciech "Geogi" and Zofia "Babci" (Kolenska) Witkowski; siblings, Joseph Witowski, Elsie Riley and Regina Reynolds; and her grandson, Blake Freeman. Wanda leaves behind her son, Kenneth Freeman and his wife, Sandra; her grandson, Bradford Freeman and his wife, Lisa; her granddaughter, Kendra Roy and her husband, Allen; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Westchester Congregational Church, 95 Cemetery Road, Colchester, CT 06415.

The Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
