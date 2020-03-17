Warren S. Wenz, 88, beloved husband of Alice (Clapp-Thrall) Wenz, passed away suddenly on Friday, March 13, 2020.



He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He served four years in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He worked many years for The Fuller Brush Company, first door-to-door, then in the Industrial Division. Upon moving to Broad Brook, he became very active on the Veterans Commission, the American Legion, and the Broad Brook Congregational Church. He was also involved with the Five Corner Cupboard. He had an active part in starting the Veterans Cemetery in Windsorville.



Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Michael Wenz and his wife, Diane, Sue Wagner and husband, Mark of Concord, New York, and Steven Wenz and his wife, Michelle; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



There will be no calling hours, and burial will be private with a graveside service and military honors. A memorial service will be held later in the season at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Legion, Post 40, P.O. Box 109, East Windsor, CT 06088.



