Wayne Anthony Pina, 76, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.



Wayne Anthony "Tony" Pina was born to Louis Pina and Inez Wayne (Reynolds) on April 12, 1943, in Springfield. Wayne grew up in Suffield and spent his adult years in Massachusetts, Georgia, and Connecticut. Wayne spent most of his work life in manufacturing and warehouse distribution capacities. He was very sociable and likable, with a great sense of humor. He also had a great deal of determination, resilience, and inner strength. Wayne will be deeply missed.



Wayne was preceded in death by parents; wife Mary Williamson Pina; daughter Lisa Pina Hartage; siblings Nancy Reynolds and Eugene LeHane; and longtime girlfriend Shirley Soares (Bateman). He is survived by two siblings, Lionel Reynolds of East Windsor, and Victoria Copes of Suffield; nieces Cheron Williams Printup of Atlanta, Georgia, and Selena Reynolds of Nevada; nephew Joey Reynolds of Chicopee, Massachusetts; four grandchildren, Patrina Fulks (James) of Macon, Georgia; Erica Pina (Johnny) of Americus, Georgia; Lucus Pina of Buford, Georgia; Sharee' Hartage of Macon; and a host of beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 100 N. Main St., in Suffield. Rev. Thomas G. Carr, Pastor of Second Baptist Church, will officiate. A repast for family and friends will immediately follow the service.



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral home has care of arrangements.



