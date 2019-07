Wayne C. Thibodeau, 67, entered into peace May 22, 2019.He was the son of the late Alcide and June (Ford) Thibodeau. Wayne was a self-employed musician and was a guitar maker and repaired musical instruments. He was an Enfield resident for over 30 years and had resided in San Francisco, California for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Enfield High School. Wayne was the author of The Viking Hunter Trilogy which is available on Amazon. His pen name was Wulf Anson.He is survived by a brother, Jeff, of Edmond, Oklahoma; a nephew, Michael of Athens, Georgia; and a niece, Jennifer of Kansas City, Missouri.A graveside service will be Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Enfield Street Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made toBrowne Memorial Chapels 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, is handling arrangements.