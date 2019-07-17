Wayne C. Thibodeau

Service Information
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Enfield Street Cemetery
Wayne C. Thibodeau, 67, entered into peace May 22, 2019.

He was the son of the late Alcide and June (Ford) Thibodeau. Wayne was a self-employed musician and was a guitar maker and repaired musical instruments. He was an Enfield resident for over 30 years and had resided in San Francisco, California for over 30 years. He was a graduate of Enfield High School. Wayne was the author of The Viking Hunter Trilogy which is available on Amazon. His pen name was Wulf Anson.

He is survived by a brother, Jeff, of Edmond, Oklahoma; a nephew, Michael of Athens, Georgia; and a niece, Jennifer of Kansas City, Missouri.

A graveside service will be Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at Enfield Street Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to

www.cancerresearch.org/immunotherapy/cancer-types/prostate-cancer

Browne Memorial Chapels 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, is handling arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 17 to July 21, 2019
