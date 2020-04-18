Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Carl Poglitsch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Carl Poglitsch, 63, of South Windsor, husband of 32 years to Judith Ann Poglitsch, passed way on Saturday, April 11, 2020.



He was born in New Britain, grew up and lived in South Windsor his entire life. He was the son of Barbara Poglitsch and the late Carl Poglitsch. He was a self-employed contractor of Highland Home Improvement for over 20 years.



He was survived by his brother-in-law, John Scanlon, sister in-law, Joanne Scanlon, and their children Michael Scanlon and Joseph Scanlon; his brother, Bruce Poglitsch, and his son, Curtis Poglitsch; and his sister, Linda Gracie. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Jack Scanlon, mother in-law, Lorraine Scanlon; and brother, Mark Poglitsch.



Wayne is also survived by Uncle Bob and Greta Poglitsch, Uncle Bill and Charlotte Hammick, and Uncle David Hammick, and many family members, cousins, and friends.



Wayne loved the Connecticut River, spending his time at Camp Bethel at his cottage and continually worked on numerous projects with the members. He would spend weekends boating on the river and enjoyed restoring old Chris Craft boats. Wayne was a volunteer at The Friends of the Valley Railroad since 1990, spending weekends clearing the tracks so everyone could enjoy the train rides along the river to the Goodspeed. He will be sorely missed by all Camp Bethel community.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of the Valley Railroad, 1 Railroad Ave., Essex, CT 06426.







Wayne Carl Poglitsch, 63, of South Windsor, husband of 32 years to Judith Ann Poglitsch, passed way on Saturday, April 11, 2020.He was born in New Britain, grew up and lived in South Windsor his entire life. He was the son of Barbara Poglitsch and the late Carl Poglitsch. He was a self-employed contractor of Highland Home Improvement for over 20 years.He was survived by his brother-in-law, John Scanlon, sister in-law, Joanne Scanlon, and their children Michael Scanlon and Joseph Scanlon; his brother, Bruce Poglitsch, and his son, Curtis Poglitsch; and his sister, Linda Gracie. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Jack Scanlon, mother in-law, Lorraine Scanlon; and brother, Mark Poglitsch.Wayne is also survived by Uncle Bob and Greta Poglitsch, Uncle Bill and Charlotte Hammick, and Uncle David Hammick, and many family members, cousins, and friends.Wayne loved the Connecticut River, spending his time at Camp Bethel at his cottage and continually worked on numerous projects with the members. He would spend weekends boating on the river and enjoyed restoring old Chris Craft boats. Wayne was a volunteer at The Friends of the Valley Railroad since 1990, spending weekends clearing the tracks so everyone could enjoy the train rides along the river to the Goodspeed. He will be sorely missed by all Camp Bethel community.A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Friends of the Valley Railroad, 1 Railroad Ave., Essex, CT 06426. Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close