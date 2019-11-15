Wayne Kenneth Neubauer, 72, of Vernon, formerly of Manchester, husband to his high school sweetheart of 51 years, Marlene (LaPlante) Neubauer, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born March 21, 1947, to the late William and Alice Mae (Hutton) Neubauer, he was raised in Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School in 1966. Wayne worked for Barrieau Moving & Storage for 18 years and then went into business with his son, Jason, which were truly the best years of his professional life. He was an avid golfer and was able to fulfill a lifetime dream of attending the Masters. He enjoyed UConn women's basketball and discussing the games with his son and brother-in-law. Happy hour was a weekly ritual with his son, daughter, wife, brother, and friends. The love of his family was his greatest reward, and his biggest pride was watching his grandchildren play soccer and grow.
Wayne is survived by his son, Jason Neubauer and his wife, Deneen, of Manchester; his daughter, Jessica Neubauer of Vernon; his grandchildren, Jacob, Sara, and Katie; his great-granddaughter, MJ, who is on the way; his brother, Ronald Neubauer and his wife, Lynn, of Manchester; his brother-in-law, Donald LaPlante and his wife, Linda, of South Carolina; his nieces, Julie and Lisa; and his nephew, Erik.
