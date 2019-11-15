Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Kenneth Neubauer. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born March 21, 1947, to the late William and Alice Mae (Hutton) Neubauer, he was raised in Manchester, graduating from Manchester High School in 1966. Wayne worked for Barrieau Moving & Storage for 18 years and then went into business with his son, Jason, which were truly the best years of his professional life. He was an avid golfer and was able to fulfill a lifetime dream of attending the Masters. He enjoyed UConn women's basketball and discussing the games with his son and brother-in-law. Happy hour was a weekly ritual with his son, daughter, wife, brother, and friends. The love of his family was his greatest reward, and his biggest pride was watching his grandchildren play soccer and grow.



Wayne is survived by his son, Jason Neubauer and his wife, Deneen, of Manchester; his daughter, Jessica Neubauer of Vernon; his grandchildren, Jacob, Sara, and Katie; his great-granddaughter, MJ, who is on the way; his brother, Ronald Neubauer and his wife, Lynn, of Manchester; his brother-in-law, Donald LaPlante and his wife, Linda, of South Carolina; his nieces, Julie and Lisa; and his nephew, Erik.



Family and friends may call on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the Neubauer family requests donations to The Two Tiny Hearts Fund



twotinyhearts.org.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



