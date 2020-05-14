Wayne LaChapelle, 77, of Enfield, beloved husband of Linda (Severance) LaChapelle, married 51 years, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in Hartford on July 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Arthur and Eva (Greenwood) LaChapelle. Wayne entered the Army on his 18th birthday, committed five years of active service and was honorably discharged to the National Guard with a rank of SGT E5. He earned specialties in Expert Rifle, US, Cal .30Ml as well as a Radio Teletype Operator. Wayne worked in machine tool sales for his entire career. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, and golfing. He was an avid Yankees and New York Giants fan. Wayne was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family.In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Wayne is survived by his children, Sean LaChapelle and his wife, Saundra, of Enfield, and Chad LaChapelle and his wife, Jennifer, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and five grandchildren, Brittany, Chase, Makenzie, Lucas, and Makayla.In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the APDA Parkinson's foundation. They can be reached atServices will be private, at the convenience of the familyLeete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit