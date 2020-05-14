Wayne LaChapelle
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne LaChapelle, 77, of Enfield, beloved husband of Linda (Severance) LaChapelle, married 51 years, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in Hartford on July 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Arthur and Eva (Greenwood) LaChapelle. Wayne entered the Army on his 18th birthday, committed five years of active service and was honorably discharged to the National Guard with a rank of SGT E5. He earned specialties in Expert Rifle, US, Cal .30Ml as well as a Radio Teletype Operator. Wayne worked in machine tool sales for his entire career. In his spare time he enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, and golfing. He was an avid Yankees and New York Giants fan. Wayne was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family.

In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Wayne is survived by his children, Sean LaChapelle and his wife, Saundra, of Enfield, and Chad LaChapelle and his wife, Jennifer, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and five grandchildren, Brittany, Chase, Makenzie, Lucas, and Makayla.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the APDA Parkinson's foundation. They can be reached at

www.apdaparkinson.org

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 14 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved