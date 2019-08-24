Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for We've all lost a. special individual. J. Michael Regan. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

We've all lost a special individual. J. Michael Regan, 76, of Ellington, beloved husband of 53 years to Donna (Chalou) Regan, passed away peacefully after a yearlong illness on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with his family at his side.



Born in San Francisco, California, the son of the late Vincent and Corinne (Clark) Regan, he attended St. Cecilia's and Riordin High School. He was proud to serve his country in the U. S. Air Force during the



In addition to his wife , Donna, he is survived by his children, Kim Regan Izzo and her husband, Joe Jr. of Coventry, and Kevin Regan and his wife, Jessica of Ellington; six grandchildren, Joe III, Larissa, Shayla, Matthew and Joshua; his brother-in-law and pal, Doug Chalou of Windsor whom he loved very much; his sister-in-law, Kathy Regan Scheer of Scottsdale, Arizona; his niece and nephews in Arizona, Kelsey, Corey, and Christopher, extended family in Ashland, Maine; and his very good friends Gene and Carlene Dumond of Newington and their family. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael Izzo; and his brother William Regan.



His family will receive friends for calling hours on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, 386 Main St, Coventry at 2:30 p.m. with military honors.



The family wishes to extend a thank you to Hartford Hospital Hospice for their excellent care of Mike, he truly loved them all and to Chrissy who assisted in the care of Mike which was invaluable to the family and of whom he adored.



Memorial donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Robert Tedford Memorial Fund, c/o Finance Department, P O. Box 187, Ellington, CT 06029 or to the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, 1 Northwestern Drive, Suite 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







We've all lost a special individual. J. Michael Regan, 76, of Ellington, beloved husband of 53 years to Donna (Chalou) Regan, passed away peacefully after a yearlong illness on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with his family at his side.Born in San Francisco, California, the son of the late Vincent and Corinne (Clark) Regan, he attended St. Cecilia's and Riordin High School. He was proud to serve his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War . In 1965, Mike came to Connecticut moving to Ellington in 1974 where he and Donna happily raised their family. Prior to his retirement in 2007, Mike was an account executive/sales manager for Stanadyne in Windsor for over 40 years. During those years, Mike made time for his two biggest passions; food and people. From his Randall's Catering to working at Maneely's banquets it allowed for his big personality, quick wit and dancing shoes to shine. But his biggest love for the last 25 years has been working by his sons' side at Executive Lawn Service. He also enjoyed basketball whether it was coaching the Stanadyne men's league, Rec for Manchester, Windsor, and Ellington or watching the UConn women play. He was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, an avid reader and had a love of learning and books. He enjoyed attending jazz festivals, minor league baseball games and dinners with his bride. He was also an active parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville. Mike was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who cherished time with family and friends.In addition to his wife , Donna, he is survived by his children, Kim Regan Izzo and her husband, Joe Jr. of Coventry, and Kevin Regan and his wife, Jessica of Ellington; six grandchildren, Joe III, Larissa, Shayla, Matthew and Joshua; his brother-in-law and pal, Doug Chalou of Windsor whom he loved very much; his sister-in-law, Kathy Regan Scheer of Scottsdale, Arizona; his niece and nephews in Arizona, Kelsey, Corey, and Christopher, extended family in Ashland, Maine; and his very good friends Gene and Carlene Dumond of Newington and their family. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael Izzo; and his brother William Regan.His family will receive friends for calling hours on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery, 386 Main St, Coventry at 2:30 p.m. with military honors.The family wishes to extend a thank you to Hartford Hospital Hospice for their excellent care of Mike, he truly loved them all and to Chrissy who assisted in the care of Mike which was invaluable to the family and of whom he adored.Memorial donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Robert Tedford Memorial Fund, c/o Finance Department, P O. Box 187, Ellington, CT 06029 or to the Hartford Healthcare at Home Hospice, 1 Northwestern Drive, Suite 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002.For online condolences and guest book, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close