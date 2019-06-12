Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Funeral service 8:45 AM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish 370 May Road East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wendy Anne (Hebert) Chadwick, 51, of East Hartford, loving wife of Scott R. Chadwick, passed away in her bed at her home Tuesday, June 11, 2019, with her devoted husband by her side and surrounded by her loving and caring family and friends.



Born in Springfield, April 22, 1968, she was a daughter of Shirley (McIntosh) Hebert of Hampden, Massachusetts, and the late Emile Hebert. Wendy was a graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Class of 1986, and Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Prior to her illness, Wendy was employed for many years by UTC-Hamilton Standard in Windsor Locks. Wendy was an enthusiast of yoga and always loved going to the Yoga Shop in South Windsor. One highlight of her yoga practice was a retreat to Bali, Indonesia two years ago with her husband Scott and other members of the Yoga Shop.



Wendy will be remembered by those who loved her. She fought a valiant and courageous six-year battle against a brain tumor without complaint or negative thought. Most of all, Wendy enjoyed all that life had to offer, loved Scott and her two daughters very much, and cherished each day she lived.



Along with her beloved husband and mother, Wendy is survived by her two adored daughters, Emma L. Chadwick and Sophie G. Chadwick, both of East Hartford; her brother, Donald Hebert and his fiancée, Jody Flaxman, of Southington; two sisters, Kim Dziok of Springfield, Tracey Hebert and her significant other, Larry Giasi, of Hampden; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roger and Patricia (Diamond) Chadwick of Tolland; two sisters-in-law, Laurie Woodward and her husband, Robert, of Southington, Diane Oullet and her husband, Jim, of West Virginia; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.



Funeral service will be Friday, June 14, at 8:45 a.m. from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Private burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.



Wendy's family will receive relatives and friends at the funeral home chapel Thursday, June 13, from 3 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions in Wendy's name may be made to the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, P.O. Box 370514, West Hartford, CT 06137.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



www.desopoeh.com







