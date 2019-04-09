Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Wesley Doane Clark announces his passing at the age of 63.



Wes will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Lisa; his brother, Ken and Lori Clark of Maine; his sister, Shirley Haddon of Florida; his seven beloved nieces and nephews, Sean, Emily, Elise, Jacquelynn, Ryan, Cory, and Ashlee; his two great-nieces, Morgan and Kinsley; and his in-laws, Jack and Bonnie Cratty of Ellington and Christine and Peter Garvey of Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Wes leaves behind his many loving friends and large family.



He grew up in Pennsauken, New Jersey, and graduated from Pennsauken High School. He graduated from UConn in Storrs and remained in Connecticut ever since. He enjoyed a full career at Aetna for more than 32 years. Wes had a deep love of animals, especially his Malamutes, and cats that were family to him.



Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A private memorial service will be held by the family in Vermont.



Donations in memory of Wes can be made to a pet shelter of your choice.



