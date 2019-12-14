|
South Windsor, CT
06074-3709
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor,
CT
06074-3709
Wesley H. Strickland, 88, of Canaan, previously of South Windsor, husband to the late Margery (Burgess) Strickland, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, with family by his side.
He was born on March 30, 1931, in Hartford to Seward and Marion (Jones) Strickland. Wesley grew up in East Hartford and was president of East Hartford High School, Class of 1949. After completing high school, Wesley entered the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving his country as an air traffic controller during the Korean War. During that time, he met his wife, Margery, in England. Upon returning home, he sold insurance before becoming a salesman for Tip Top Bread and then Wonder Bread, from which he retired in 1993.
Wesley was an avid fisherman, card player, and gardener. His expansive garden provided tomatoes, green beans, squash, and other vegetables as well as flowers, which he shared liberally with his family, friends, and neighbors. Above all, he was a kind, caring and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He devoted his entire life to his wife and family.
Wesley is survived by his two children, Raymond Strickland of South Windsor and Laurie Long and her husband, Darrel of Canaan; his six grandchildren, Matthew Strickland and his wife, Nikole, Tricia Phillips, Ryan Long, Jordan Long, Jamie Long, and Madison Long; and his great-grandson, Shane Strickland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his four siblings, Arthur Strickland, Robert Strickland, his twin brother, Wallace Strickland, and his sister, Doris Rosevear.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road in South Windsor. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
