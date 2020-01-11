|
Wilbert E. (Gene) Nead, 87, South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy E. (Brooks) Nead.
Gene was born Oct. 6, 1932, to his parents, the late Wilbert A. and Jessie (Stevens) Nead, in Williamsburg, Pennsylvania. Gene graduated from technical school as a heavy equipment operator after serving seven years in the U.S. Navy. He was especially proud of his time aboard the USS Intrepid. Gene was a 32-degree Master Mason, two times Past Master of Friendship Tuscan Lodge 145 AF&AM and Past Master of Oriental Lodge 111 AF&AM. He was also a member of Sphinx Temple, Omar Shrine Club, Shrine Funsters Clown Unit, Royal Arch Mason, Hartford Evergreen Lodge 88 AF&AM, Wolcott Council No 1 R&SM, Valley of Norwich Scottish Rite, Washington Commandery 1, Knights Templar, Blue Lodge Council, Washington Loyal Orange Lodge 117, Order of Eastern Star, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Auxiliary Member , Washington Social Club, Manchester Elks Lodge 1893, British American Club, and the Army Navy Club and 2nd Congregational Church.
Along with his wife and parents, Gene was predeceased by his siblings, Betty (Nead) Isenberg, Beverly M. (Nead) Beach, George W. Nead, and Darlene L. (Nead) Fonner. He is survived by his three children, Alice Clifford of Vernon, Charles, and wife, Claudia Scheuten-Nead, of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Barbara Hanson, and husband, Daniel, of South Windsor; a son-in-law, James Clifford of Vernon; four grandchildren, Lt. Col. Christopher Hanson and wife, Jennifer, of Springfield, Virginia, Danielle Hanson of Frisco, Texas, Elora-danon Duda and husband, Adamm of Ashland, Massachusetts, and Cassidy Hanson of South Windsor; and a great-grandson, Alexander Hanson; a brother Robert, Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Calling hours will be held Monday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Cemetery, Manchester.
