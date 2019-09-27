Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Philip Church of Saint Marianne Cope Parish 150 South Main Street (Route 5) East Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbert R. "Will" Johns, 74, of East Hartford, loving husband of 37 years of the late Edith (Schools) Johns, peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.



Born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 12, 1944, a son of the late Wilbert W. and Helen (Nystrom) Johns, he had been a resident of East Hartford since 1973. Will was a graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford, Class of 1962. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War where he was an airplane mechanic and honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 30 years by Electrical Contractors Inc. in Hartford. Will was a former golfer and bowler who participated in area leagues. He was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, NASCAR, and the former Hartford Whalers.



Will is survived by his devoted son, Christopher N. Johns of East Hartford with whom he made his home; a daughter, Michelle L. Harting and her husband, Graham, of East Hartford; a sister, Wilma Christiana of Tucson, Arizona; a dear friend/neighbor, Milli Lackard of East Hartford; several nieces, nephews; and dear friends. Along with his beloved wife and parents, Will was predeceased by two sisters, Marion Spalla of South Windsor and Lois Casale of West Hartford.



Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 28, with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church of Saint Marianne Cope Parish, 150 South Main St. (Route 5), East Windsor. Military honors will follow the mass outside the church. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilbert's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit







