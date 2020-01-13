Wilfred "Mike" Doherty

Service Information
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT
06066-3226
(860)-875-5490
Obituary
Wilfred "Mike" Doherty, 84, of Vernon formerly of Ellington, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

He was born May 17,1935, in Mexico, Maine, to the late Wilfred and Margaret Peters Doherty. Wilfred proudly served four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and later served in the CT Army National Guard. He was a member of the Maple Grove Club in Rockville.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Doherty and his wife, Darcy, from Stafford Springs; his nephews and nieces, Daniel Tripp and his wife, Terri, Kelly Avery, Shawn Tripp and his wife, Linda, and Karen Cote; he also leaves many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Tripp, in 2016.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.

A funeral procession will gather at 10 a.m., at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 16, for an 11 a.m. graveside service at Ellington Center Cemetery.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020
