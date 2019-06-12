Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard "Will" Kuhnly. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Willard "Will" Kuhnly, 100, formally of Vernon, passed away in Ormond Beach, Florida, Thursday, June 6, 2019.



He was born April 6, 1919, in Rockville to Frederick and Elizabeth (Taylor) Kuhnly. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1939, where he was captain of the basketball team and played several sports. Later he attended Hartford University extension evening courses to study electronics. Will worked for United Aircraft Corp.'s Hamilton Standard Division. After World War II, he accepted a position in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the Military Air Transportation base training pilots and flight personnel. He moved to Lake Worth, Florida in 1968. Shortly after he obtained his master's electrician's license, he started R & W Electric Co. in Ft. Lauderdale where he conducted residential and commercial work.



After retiring in 1985, he moved to Golf Hammock County Club in Sebring, Florida. He served on the first Board of Governors and continued to do the Club's electrical work for many years. In addition to helping maintain the golf course, he shot a double eagle on hole 18, shot three holes-in-one, and at age 90 shot his age regularly! Willard was married to his high school sweetheart, Beverly Tobin, July 6, 1939, and they celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary before her passing in September 2012.



He is survived by his children, Wayne (Barbara) of Portland, Maine, Diane of Oceanside, California, and Barry (Debra) of Ormond Beach. He has four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, William Tobin of Vernon; and many nieces and nephews.



Willard was a member of Fayette Lodge 69 AF & AM, Ellington, and was affiliated with Gulf Stream Lodge 345, in Lake Worth. He was a Mason for more than 70 years, and he was a past patron of Hope Chapter 60, Order of Eastern Star, in Ellington.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St., Sebring, FL 33875.



His family will receive friends for calling hours Saturday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon, with a Masonic service beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Rockville.



