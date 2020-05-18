William "Bill" A. Burns, 81, of Enfield, beloved husband of 56 years to the late Patricia (Mrozinski) Burns, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in the peace and comfort of his home.
Bill was born in Hartford, June 13, 1938. He attended elementary school at St. Augustine School, was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, and attended two years at St. Thomas Seminary. Bill then served with the U.S. Coast Guard from 1958-1962. Bill resided in Enfield for 50 years and was a faithful communicant of Holy Family Church, Enfield. He was employed with NY Life Insurance Mercer Dunbar, ran the Burns family Mobil Service Station on Franklin Avenue, and spent the rest of his career as a Teamsters truck driver, Local 404, with Consolidated Freight from which he retired. Bill was a 3rd-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4303, Somers. He was a dedicated family man and cherished every moment he had with his beloved wife, three sons and extended family. Favorite moments include being the personal chauffeur to his wife Pat, the many Harley rides he shared with his three sons and maintaining the pristine grounds at his home up until his last day. He was so proud of his Irish and Canadian roots throughout Bartholomew and Blackville, New Brunswick. Bill was an avid golfer and longtime member of Grassmere Country Club, Enfield, where he played countless hours with his dear friends. He enjoyed his Red Sox any time he could catch a game.
Bill is survived by three sons, Peter G. Burns of Sterling, Christopher A. Burns of Stafford, and William A. Burns Jr. and Patricia L. Eastham of Enfield; his three grandchildren, Zachary Burns, Lindsy R. Burns and Deanna M. Burns. He also leaves a sister Mary Ann B. and the late Robert F. Dixon of Windsor Locks; and a brother John J. Burns and wife, Pamela of Windsor; as well as many nieces, nephews and Canadian cousins. Besides his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by his grandson Matthew Burns; and sister Elizabeth M. Burns, M.M.
Due to the health crisis, services for Bill will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: American Heart Assoc., 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-4596, National Kidney Foundation, Finance Dept., 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 18 to May 22, 2020.