William A. "Bill" Lyons, 84, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The son of the late Alan and Lutrecia (Stimpson) Lyons, Bill was born and raised in Hartford, and lived in the Enfield community for most of his life. He was a member of Teamsters Local 559, employed in trucking and construction for many years, including driving for Esquire Gas Co. of Enfield for 27 years and ending his career with Della Construction. Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors, cutting wood, mowing in the summer and plowing snow in the winter. He will be missed by his good friends from the AMVETS, the Grey's Club, and those at the Whole Donut who were well known for not only drinking copious amounts of coffee, but also solving the world's problems.
He leaves behind a stepson Nick Mitton and his girlfriend, Mary Mitchell; a stepdaughter Susie Mitton Shannon and her husband, Randy Shannon; along with his beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by six children, Jodi Rousakis, Holly Levins, Randy Lyons, Keith Lyons, Kevin Lyons, and Terri Lyons. He was predeceased by Jane, his wife of over 40 years; his brother, Sonny; his sister, Joyce; two children, Billy and Debbie; and three stepchildren, Linda, Joe and Skippy. Bill also leaves behind his best friend, his beloved dog, Coco.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
